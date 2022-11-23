Menu
2018 Kia Soul

102,015 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

EX+ Auto BLUETOOTH CAMERA NO ACCIDENT 4 NEW TIRES

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

102,015KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9386863
  • Stock #: 3253
  • VIN: KNDJP3A51J7906243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,015 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 5 DR EX PLUS,LOW KM ONLY 102015KM , NO ACCIDENT BACK UP CAMERA BLUE TOOTH CRUISE CONTROL HEATED SEATS

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS

ALLOY RIMS

4 NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISITING

SAFETY INCLUDED

 CLEAN car fax available

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=D0U%2BWJEoBH%2BjhBqyFTPC1jOoaUSc44%2Fv

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

