2018 Kia Soul
EX+ Auto BLUETOOTH CAMERA NO ACCIDENT 4 NEW TIRES
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9386863
- Stock #: 3253
- VIN: KNDJP3A51J7906243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,015 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 5 DR EX PLUS,LOW KM ONLY 102015KM , NO ACCIDENT BACK UP CAMERA BLUE TOOTH CRUISE CONTROL HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS
ALLOY RIMS
4 NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISITING
SAFETY INCLUDED
CLEAN car fax available
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=D0U%2BWJEoBH%2BjhBqyFTPC1jOoaUSc44%2Fv
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
Vehicle Features
