2018 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9386863

9386863 Stock #: 3253

3253 VIN: KNDJP3A51J7906243

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 102,015 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

