2018 Kia Sportage
EX AWD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's ready for anything? Look no further than this 2018 Kia Sportage EX AWD, available now at Twin Oaks Auto! This sleek grey Sportage boasts a luxurious black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and weekend adventures alike. With 120,500km on the odometer, this Sportage is still in its prime, ready to provide years of reliable transportation.
Experience the comfort and convenience of this well-equipped Sportage, featuring a host of desirable amenities. Enjoy heated seats and steering wheel for cozy winter commutes, and stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and a premium sound system. Stay safe and secure with advanced features like a rearview camera, anti-lock brakes, and a comprehensive security system.
This 2018 Kia Sportage EX AWD is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Come visit Twin Oaks Auto today and experience the difference for yourself.
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
