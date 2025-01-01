$15,990+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Kia Sportage EX AWD – Stylish, Comfortable, and Versatile
The 2018 Kia Sportage EX AWD delivers a perfect mix of efficiency, comfort, and modern design. Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this SUV provides smooth performance with confident control from its All-Wheel Drive system, making it ready for Canadian roads in any season.
Performance & Fuel Economy:
2.4L GDI 4-cylinder engine (181 hp)
AWD with Dynamax Intelligent Control
6-speed automatic transmission with Sportmatic®
Fuel Economy: approx. 11.3 L/100km city, 9.1 L/100km highway
Features & Comfort:
Leather seating surfaces
Heated front seats & heated steering wheel
Power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Spacious cabin with 60/40 split-folding rear seats
Smart key with push-button start
Technology & Connectivity:
7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Rearview camera
Premium audio system with 6 speakers
USB & auxiliary input
Safety:
Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Warning
Downhill Brake Control & Hill-Start Assist
Advanced front & side airbags
Electronic Stability Control & Traction Control
Exterior Highlights:
LED daytime running lights
18-inch alloy wheels
Fog lights
Roof rails
Power-folding heated side mirrors with signal indicators
The 2018 Kia Sportage EX AWD combines reliability, fuel efficiency, and premium comfort in a stylish package. A well-rounded SUV that’s equally at home in the city or on the open road.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
