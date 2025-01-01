Menu
<p data-start=72 data-end=140><strong data-start=72 data-end=138>2018 Kia Sportage EX AWD – Stylish, Comfortable, and Versatile</strong></p><p data-start=142 data-end=479>The <strong data-start=146 data-end=174>2018 Kia Sportage EX AWD</strong> delivers a perfect mix of efficiency, comfort, and modern design. Powered by a <strong data-start=254 data-end=280>2.4L 4-cylinder engine</strong> paired with a <strong data-start=295 data-end=329>6-speed automatic transmission</strong>, this SUV provides smooth performance with confident control from its <strong data-start=400 data-end=426>All-Wheel Drive system</strong>, making it ready for Canadian roads in any season.</p><p data-start=481 data-end=514><strong data-start=481 data-end=512>Performance & Fuel Economy:</strong></p><ul data-start=515 data-end=716><li data-start=515 data-end=554><p data-start=517 data-end=554>2.4L GDI 4-cylinder engine (181 hp)</p></li><li data-start=555 data-end=595><p data-start=557 data-end=595>AWD with Dynamax Intelligent Control</p></li><li data-start=596 data-end=647><p data-start=598 data-end=647>6-speed automatic transmission with Sportmatic®</p></li><li data-start=648 data-end=716><p data-start=650 data-end=716>Fuel Economy: approx. <strong data-start=672 data-end=714>11.3 L/100km city, 9.1 L/100km highway</strong></p></li></ul><p data-start=718 data-end=743><strong data-start=718 data-end=741>Features & Comfort:</strong></p><ul data-start=744 data-end=1006><li data-start=744 data-end=772><p data-start=746 data-end=772>Leather seating surfaces</p></li><li data-start=773 data-end=819><p data-start=775 data-end=819>Heated front seats & heated steering wheel</p></li><li data-start=820 data-end=874><p data-start=822 data-end=874>Power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support</p></li><li data-start=875 data-end=914><p data-start=877 data-end=914>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=915 data-end=969><p data-start=917 data-end=969>Spacious cabin with 60/40 split-folding rear seats</p></li><li data-start=970 data-end=1006><p data-start=972 data-end=1006>Smart key with push-button start</p></li></ul><p data-start=1008 data-end=1040><strong data-start=1008 data-end=1038>Technology & Connectivity:</strong></p><ul data-start=1041 data-end=1222><li data-start=1041 data-end=1097><p data-start=1043 data-end=1097>7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=1098 data-end=1135><p data-start=1100 data-end=1135>Bluetooth hands-free connectivity</p></li><li data-start=1136 data-end=1155><p data-start=1138 data-end=1155>Rearview camera</p></li><li data-start=1156 data-end=1196><p data-start=1158 data-end=1196>Premium audio system with 6 speakers</p></li><li data-start=1197 data-end=1222><p data-start=1199 data-end=1222>USB & auxiliary input</p></li></ul><p data-start=1224 data-end=1237><strong data-start=1224 data-end=1235>Safety:</strong></p><ul data-start=1238 data-end=1452><li data-start=1238 data-end=1292><p data-start=1240 data-end=1292>Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</p></li><li data-start=1293 data-end=1319><p data-start=1295 data-end=1319>Lane Departure Warning</p></li><li data-start=1320 data-end=1366><p data-start=1322 data-end=1366>Downhill Brake Control & Hill-Start Assist</p></li><li data-start=1367 data-end=1400><p data-start=1369 data-end=1400>Advanced front & side airbags</p></li><li data-start=1401 data-end=1452><p data-start=1403 data-end=1452>Electronic Stability Control & Traction Control</p></li></ul><p data-start=1454 data-end=1480><strong data-start=1454 data-end=1478>Exterior Highlights:</strong></p><ul data-start=1481 data-end=1627><li data-start=1481 data-end=1511><p data-start=1483 data-end=1511>LED daytime running lights</p></li><li data-start=1512 data-end=1536><p data-start=1514 data-end=1536>18-inch alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=1537 data-end=1551><p data-start=1539 data-end=1551>Fog lights</p></li><li data-start=1552 data-end=1566><p data-start=1554 data-end=1566>Roof rails</p></li><li data-start=1567 data-end=1627><p data-start=1569 data-end=1627>Power-folding heated side mirrors with signal indicators</p></li></ul><p data-start=1629 data-end=1819>The <strong data-start=1633 data-end=1661>2018 Kia Sportage EX AWD</strong> combines reliability, fuel efficiency, and premium comfort in a stylish package. A well-rounded SUV that’s equally at home in the city or on the open road.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

