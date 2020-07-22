Menu
2018 Kia Sportage

136,369 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

LX ALLOY B-CAMERA B-TOOTH SAFETY PW PL PM A/C

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

136,369KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5642823
  • Stock #: 2627
  • VIN: KNDPM3ACXJ7343128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,369 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER SUV BACK UP CAMERA , BLUE TOOTH  SAFETY CERTIFIED ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK AND POWER MIRRORS, CRIUSE CONTROL, … AND MORE

NICE COMBINATION OF GREY  EXTERIOR ON  HEATED BLACK  INTERIOR

NEW FRONT BRAKES  DONE THE DAY OF LISTING Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST

PLEASE CALL US AT 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

