2018 Kia Sportage

50,425 KM

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
EX Tech AWD - ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX

EX Tech AWD - ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

50,425KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7740351
  • Stock #: PB50A
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC5J7466770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135 point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial
full vehicle condition reports and any additional information upon request. We can arrange quick and easy financing without you even coming into the showroom. We also deliver to anywhere in Canada so we can guarantee you\'ll have your new wheels within...
straightforward and genuine
we are sure you\'ll love our easygoing approach! Come in and experience the difference at Lockwood Kia! Price is plus taxes and licensing only. All vehicles come standard with : -Carfax Vehicle History Report -Complete 85 point inspection!!! -Ontario...
ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX! Key Features Include: - Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Leather - Reverse Camera - Heated/cooled Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Blind Spot Detection - Lane Departure Warning - Android Auto / Apple...

