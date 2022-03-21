$24,088+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,088
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2018 Kia Sportage
2018 Kia Sportage
EX AWD with Leather Seats and Clean Carfax
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
$24,088
+ taxes & licensing
122,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8811356
- Stock #: 22413A
- VIN: KNDPNCAC3J7465634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22413A
- Mileage 122,534 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Oakville Toyota
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4