Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sportage

122,534 KM

Details Features

$24,088

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,088

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

EX AWD with Leather Seats and Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sportage

EX AWD with Leather Seats and Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 8811356
  2. 8811356
  3. 8811356
  4. 8811356
  5. 8811356
  6. 8811356
  7. 8811356
  8. 8811356
  9. 8811356
  10. 8811356
  11. 8811356
  12. 8811356
  13. 8811356
  14. 8811356
  15. 8811356
  16. 8811356
  17. 8811356
Contact Seller

$24,088

+ taxes & licensing

122,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8811356
  • Stock #: 22413A
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC3J7465634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22413A
  • Mileage 122,534 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Lexus NX 300
 32,732 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Buick Verano Le...
 27,160 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 45,677 KM
$29,088 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory