Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

138,220 KM

Details Features

$42,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SE

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 10914329
  2. 10914329
  3. 10914329
  4. 10914329
  5. 10914329
  6. 10914329
  7. 10914329
  8. 10914329
  9. 10914329
Contact Seller

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
138,220KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALWG2RV0JA400886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # D3B155A
  • Mileage 138,220 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2019 MINI 3 Door John Cooper Works for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 MINI 3 Door John Cooper Works 81,988 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE 138,220 KM $42,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 350D | 4Matic | Diesel | Tons Of Options!! for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 350D | 4Matic | Diesel | Tons Of Options!! 120,291 KM $29,437 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Range Rover