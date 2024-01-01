$42,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport SE
2018 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport SE
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$42,800
+ taxes & licensing
138,220KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALWG2RV0JA400886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # D3B155A
- Mileage 138,220 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2018 Land Rover Range Rover