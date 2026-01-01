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<html> <p>#NO ACCIDENTS</p> <p>#LOW KMS ONLY 96,000!</p> <br> <p>2018 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE LANDMARK EDITION FULLY LOADED </p> <br> <p>THIS VEHICLE IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION INSIDE OUT YOU MUST SEE IT IN PERSON. HAS BEEN MAINTAINED VERY WELL, FULL OF SERVICE RECORDS</p> <br> <p>FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:</p> <p>-BACKUP CAMERA </p> <p>-NAVIGATION </p> <p>-BLUETOOTH </p> <p>-10” TOUCH SCREEN </p> <p>-BLIND SPOT MONITORING </p> <p>-LANE DEPARTURE WARNING </p> <p>-HEATED SEATS </p> <p>-POWER FRONT SEATS </p> <p>-FOLDING MIRRORS </p> <p>-PANORAMIC SUNROOF</p> <p>-KEYLESS ENTRY </p> <p>-PUSH TO START </p> <p>AND MUCH MORE </p> <br> <p>FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE</p> <br> <p>Safety Certification available for $799</p> <br> <p>📞 Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.</p> <br> <p>📍 TERMINAL MOTORS</p> <p>📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON</p> <p>📞 (416) 527‑0101</p> </html>

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

96,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Landmark Special Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14114131

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Landmark Special Edition

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
96,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALVC2RX8JH277449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description


#NO ACCIDENTS


#LOW KMS ONLY 96,000!




2018 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE LANDMARK EDITION FULLY LOADED




THIS VEHICLE IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION INSIDE OUT YOU MUST SEE IT IN PERSON. HAS BEEN MAINTAINED VERY WELL, FULL OF SERVICE RECORDS




FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:


-BACKUP CAMERA


-NAVIGATION


-BLUETOOTH


-10” TOUCH SCREEN


-BLIND SPOT MONITORING


-LANE DEPARTURE WARNING


-HEATED SEATS


-POWER FRONT SEATS


-FOLDING MIRRORS


-PANORAMIC SUNROOF


-KEYLESS ENTRY


-PUSH TO START


AND MUCH MORE




FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE




Safety Certification available for $799




📞 Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.




📍 TERMINAL MOTORS


📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON


📞 (416) 527‑0101


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Navigation System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
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416-527-0101

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Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque