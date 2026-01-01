$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Landmark Special Edition
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Landmark Special Edition
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#NO ACCIDENTS
#LOW KMS ONLY 96,000!
2018 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE LANDMARK EDITION FULLY LOADED
THIS VEHICLE IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION INSIDE OUT YOU MUST SEE IT IN PERSON. HAS BEEN MAINTAINED VERY WELL, FULL OF SERVICE RECORDS
FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:
-BACKUP CAMERA
-NAVIGATION
-BLUETOOTH
-10” TOUCH SCREEN
-BLIND SPOT MONITORING
-LANE DEPARTURE WARNING
-HEATED SEATS
-POWER FRONT SEATS
-FOLDING MIRRORS
-PANORAMIC SUNROOF
-KEYLESS ENTRY
-PUSH TO START
AND MUCH MORE
FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE
Safety Certification available for $799
📞 Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.
📍 TERMINAL MOTORS
📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON
📞 (416) 527‑0101
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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416-527-0101