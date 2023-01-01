$34,088+ tax & licensing
866-608-5503
2018 Lexus IS 300
300 AWD LEATHER SEATS | POWER MOONROOF
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
$34,088
- Listing ID: 9845585
- Stock #: 23300A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,738 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER SEATS! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING! POWER MOONROOF! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! AWD!
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
? Bluetooth
? AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
? Power Moonroof
? Front dual zone A/C
? Black Perforated Leather Seats
? Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
? Heated Steering Wheel
? Push Start Ignition
? Eco/Sport Mode
? Multi-Terrain Mode
? Power Seats
SAFETY FEATURES
? Exterior Parking Camera Rear
? Lane Departure Alert
? Collision Mitigation
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Ultra White
This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
