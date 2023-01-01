2018 Lexus IS 300

$34,088 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 7 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9845585

9845585 Stock #: 23300A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,738 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.