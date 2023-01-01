Menu
2018 Lexus IS 300

92,738 KM

Details Description Features

$34,088

+ tax & licensing
$34,088

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2018 Lexus IS 300

2018 Lexus IS 300

300 AWD LEATHER SEATS | POWER MOONROOF

2018 Lexus IS 300

300 AWD LEATHER SEATS | POWER MOONROOF

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$34,088

+ taxes & licensing

92,738KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9845585
  • Stock #: 23300A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,738 KM

Vehicle Description

23300A

LEATHER SEATS! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING! POWER MOONROOF! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! AWD!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
? Bluetooth
? AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
? Power Moonroof
? Front dual zone A/C
? Black Perforated Leather Seats
? Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
? Heated Steering Wheel
? Push Start Ignition
? Eco/Sport Mode
? Multi-Terrain Mode
? Power Seats

SAFETY FEATURES
? Exterior Parking Camera Rear
? Lane Departure Alert
? Collision Mitigation

2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Ultra White

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Back to Top

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

