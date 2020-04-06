2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Comfort Air Conditioning

Automatic climate control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Keyless Remote Entry System Seating Heated Seats Exterior Remote Trunk Lid Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Security Security System - Manufacturers Windows Rear Defroster Additional Features Tilt Wheel

All Equipped

alloy rims

Keyless Ignition

Push start ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.