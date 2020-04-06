Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

- REVERSE CAM - HTD SEATS - 2.99% FINANCE

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

- REVERSE CAM - HTD SEATS - 2.99% FINANCE

Location

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-618-0350

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4861650
  • Stock #: RJ11739099
  • VIN: JM1BN1V74J1173900
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

** BLINDSPOT ASSIST / HEATED SEATS / HEATED STEERING / REVERSE CAMERA / BLUETOOTH ** This is a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Vehicle. Price includes the Safety Certification. New Oil Change and Detailing included with every vehicle at no additional cost. Price Does Not Include Tax and Licensing. We have no administration fees for cash or financing deals. Because this vehicle is a Certified Pre_Owned vehicle it also qualifies for Extended Warranty options   This 2018 Mazda3 Touring Comes Loaded With Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Automatic Transmission, and so Much More!   The Body and Interior are in Excellent Condition. We Also Accept Trade Ins! Financing Available For Good, Bad or No Credit Starting at 2.99% O.A.C. We Also Have Up To 6 Months With No Payments Available. All our loans are completely open with no fees to pay them off earlier. We've also been working with the banks to set up unique credit rebuilding programs to help you get back on track without going over your budget. Credit applications are available on our website at www.rogersmotors.ca. Approvals are done very quickly. Same Day Delivery Options are also Available.   We Also Service What We Sell. Our State of the Art 10,000 square foot Complete Auto Service Center With Licensed Mechanics is open to the public. From Oil changes and Brakes, to major repairs like complete engine replacements. Our service center can service ALL your car needs. Loaner vehicles are available when needed for larger jobs.   We are also Oakville's Location for Rust Proofing your vehicle. Give us a call to schedule your appointment.   Rogers Motors is Oakville's Largest Used Car Dealership and the highest rated dealership in Oakville to shop for Your New Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUV's or Used Minivans! Thank You For Considering Roger's Motors. Family Owned and Operated Since 2004 with over 10,000 vehicles sold.   At Roger's Motors our goal is to make sure that every guest who comes to visit us leaves happier than when they first came in. We will treat everyone the way we would like to be treated with Love, Honesty, Integrity, and Complete Transparency. With Over 600 Reviews online we have an average rating of 4.9/5. Come experience car shopping and service the way it should be.   Rogers Motors. Driving Happiness   www.rogersmotors.ca
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Automatic climate control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Keyless Remote Entry System
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Remote Trunk Lid
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Security
  • Security System - Manufacturers
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • All Equipped
  • alloy rims
  • Keyless Ignition
  • Push start ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

