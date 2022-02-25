2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8449857

8449857 Stock #: 7141177

7141177 VIN: WDDZF6GB0JA416745

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Automatic Parking

