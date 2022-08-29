$76,500+ tax & licensing
$76,500
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL 450
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL 450
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$76,500
+ taxes & licensing
24,079KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9198499
- Stock #: P6469
- VIN: WDDJK6GAXJF053972
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P6469
- Mileage 24,079 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
9 Speed Automatic
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2