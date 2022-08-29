Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL 450

24,079 KM

Details Features

$76,500

+ tax & licensing
$76,500

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2018 Mercedes-Benz SL 450

2018 Mercedes-Benz SL 450

2018 Mercedes-Benz SL 450

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$76,500

+ taxes & licensing

24,079KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9198499
  • Stock #: P6469
  • VIN: WDDJK6GAXJF053972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P6469
  • Mileage 24,079 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

