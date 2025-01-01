$17,880+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mini Cooper Clubman ALL4 – Premium AWD Compact with Style and Performance
Experience driving excitement and upscale design with this 2018 Mini Cooper Clubman ALL4. A perfect blend of sporty handling, premium craftsmanship, and year-round capability thanks to Mini’s advanced ALL4 all-wheel-drive system. This Clubman offers standout style, a refined interior, and the agility that makes every trip fun.
Key Features
• 1.5L TwinPower Turbo 3-Cylinder Engine
• 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Sport and Manual Modes
• ALL4 All-Wheel Drive System
• Premium Interior with Ambient Lighting
• Panoramic Dual Sunroof
• Heated Front Seats
• Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
• Touchscreen Infotainment with Navigation and Bluetooth
• Apple CarPlay Compatibility
• Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start
• Rain-Sensing Wipers
• Power Folding Mirrors
• Rear Parking Sensors and Reverse Camera
• Split Rear Barn Doors for Unique Cargo Access
• 17-Inch Alloy Wheels
• LED Headlights and Daytime Running Lights
• Automatic Headlights and Fog Lamps
Local, well-maintained vehicle with a clean Carfax. The ALL4 system delivers exceptional stability in all weather conditions while maintaining Mini’s signature go-kart-like handling. Inside, you’ll find a surprisingly spacious cabin with premium materials and smart storage solutions.
A stylish and sporty compact wagon with the versatility of all-wheel drive. Ideal for drivers who want personality, precision, and premium comfort in one package. Excellent on fuel, fun to drive, and ready to impress.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
