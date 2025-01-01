Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=84><strong data-start=0 data-end=82>2018 Mini Cooper Clubman ALL4 – Premium AWD Compact with Style and Performance</strong></p><p data-start=86 data-end=416>Experience driving excitement and upscale design with this 2018 Mini Cooper Clubman ALL4. A perfect blend of sporty handling, premium craftsmanship, and year-round capability thanks to Mini’s advanced ALL4 all-wheel-drive system. This Clubman offers standout style, a refined interior, and the agility that makes every trip fun.</p><p data-start=418 data-end=1127><strong data-start=418 data-end=434>Key Features</strong><br data-start=434 data-end=437 />• 1.5L TwinPower Turbo 3-Cylinder Engine<br data-start=477 data-end=480 />• 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Sport and Manual Modes<br data-start=540 data-end=543 />• ALL4 All-Wheel Drive System<br data-start=572 data-end=575 />• Premium Interior with Ambient Lighting<br data-start=615 data-end=618 />• Panoramic Dual Sunroof<br data-start=642 data-end=645 />• Heated Front Seats<br data-start=665 data-end=668 />• Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br data-start=700 data-end=703 />• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br data-start=740 data-end=743 />• Touchscreen Infotainment with Navigation and Bluetooth<br data-start=799 data-end=802 />• Apple CarPlay Compatibility<br data-start=831 data-end=834 />• Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start<br data-start=871 data-end=874 />• Rain-Sensing Wipers<br data-start=895 data-end=898 />• Power Folding Mirrors<br data-start=921 data-end=924 />• Rear Parking Sensors and Reverse Camera<br data-start=965 data-end=968 />• Split Rear Barn Doors for Unique Cargo Access<br data-start=1015 data-end=1018 />• 17-Inch Alloy Wheels<br data-start=1040 data-end=1043 />• LED Headlights and Daytime Running Lights<br data-start=1086 data-end=1089 />• Automatic Headlights and Fog Lamps</p><p data-start=1129 data-end=1415>Local, well-maintained vehicle with a clean Carfax. The ALL4 system delivers exceptional stability in all weather conditions while maintaining Mini’s signature go-kart-like handling. Inside, you’ll find a surprisingly spacious cabin with premium materials and smart storage solutions.</p><p data-start=1417 data-end=1634 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>A stylish and sporty compact wagon with the versatility of all-wheel drive. Ideal for drivers who want personality, precision, and premium comfort in one package. Excellent on fuel, fun to drive, and ready to impress.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

Vehicle Description

