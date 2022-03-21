2018 MINI Cooper Convertible

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,885 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8952514

8952514 Stock #: 7142215

7142215 VIN: WMWWG5C51J3D00611

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection

