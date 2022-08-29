Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

96,261 KM

Details Description Features

$32,400

+ tax & licensing
$32,400

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT CARFAX CLEAN!!!

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT CARFAX CLEAN!!!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$32,400

+ taxes & licensing

96,261KM
Used
  • VIN: JA4J24A51JZ614661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1-22-219
  • Mileage 96,261 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE LOVE ELECTRIC CARS OF ALL MAKES AND MODELS - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM IN OAKVILLE TODAY! *

Finished in Diamond White Pearl and paired with a Dark Brown leather Interior, meet the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV! Treat every day like an adventure with the Japanese manufacturer's plug in hybrid crossover. Comes equipped with a level 1 charger and the following options:


EXTERIOR:

- Electric folding door mirrors

- Rear privacy glass

- LED Headlamps with LED positioning light

- LED front fog lamps

- 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels


INTERIOR:

- Heated Steering Wheel

- High contrast instrument meter with colour LCD display





- Drive Mode Switches (EV, CHARGE, SAVE)

- Smartphone Link Display Auto with Apple Carplay and Android Auto

- Rear Camera, Multi-view Camera

- 2 USB ports

- Fast Key entry with one-touch start/stop

- Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold feature

- Power liftgate

- Cruise Control with steering wheels controls

- Dual zone automatic climate control with pollen filter

- Heated windshield Wiper De-icer


SAFETY:

- Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist

- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist

- Active Stability Control (ASC)

- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

-Hill Start Assist System (HSA)

-Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

-Forward Collision Mitigation with pedestrian detection (FCM)

-Automatic High Beam (AHB)

-Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

-Adaptive Cruise Control


This locally owned, accident and claims free pony is ready for a new home! Sold safety inspected and CarFax clean. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Powertrain Warranty (5 yrs / 100,000 km) and Battery Warranty (8 yrs / 160,000 km). 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

