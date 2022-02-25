Menu
2018 Nissan Leaf

43,487 KM

$30,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

SL | LEATHER| 360 CAM | BOSE | 2 SETS OF TIRESS

SL | LEATHER| 360 CAM | BOSE | 2 SETS OF TIRESS

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

43,487KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8284185
  • Stock #: VB13A
  • VIN: 1N4AZ1CP4JC310537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,487 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Nissan-LEAF-2018-id8650008.html

Vehicle Features

NO GAS! * 2 SET OF TIRES * KEY FEATURES; - LEATHER - 360 CAMERA - BOSE - PUSH BUTTON - BLUETOOTH - MUCH MORE!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

