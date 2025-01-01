Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

144,010 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Midnight Edition

Watch This Vehicle
12595468

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Midnight Edition

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 12595468
  2. 12595468
  3. 12595468
  4. 12595468
  5. 12595468
  6. 12595468
  7. 12595468
  8. 12595468
  9. 12595468
  10. 12595468
  11. 12595468
  12. 12595468
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,010KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM6JC671751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5F058A
  • Mileage 144,010 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2015 Ford C-MAX Hybrid SEL for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Ford C-MAX Hybrid SEL 239,875 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Ford F-150 XL 17,722 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve 103,078 KM $19,906 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2018 Nissan Pathfinder