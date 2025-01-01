2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm; background: white;> </div><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm; background: white;><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15pt; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: none; padding: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3a3a3a; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15pt; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: none; padding: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3a3a3a; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; border: 1pt solid #e5e7eb; padding: 0cm;>FAMILY 7 PASSENGERS AWD, SUV PLATINUM WITH 360  CAMERA,PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NO ACCIDENT, NAVIGATION, LEATHER  HEATED SETAS, POWER GATE, PUSH START,</span><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: 1pt solid #e5e7eb; padding: 0cm;> POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: none; padding: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15pt; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: none; padding: 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CLEAN CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15pt; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: none; padding: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;> </span><span style=color: #231f20; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: none; padding: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: none; padding: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: none; padding: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: none; padding: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: none; padding: 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p></div><p> </p>

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

120,138 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SL Premium 360 SAFEFTY CERTIFED NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle
13047035

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SL Premium 360 SAFEFTY CERTIFED NO ACCIDENT

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1759775376412
  2. 1759775376888
  3. 1759775377332
  4. 1759775377776
  5. 1759775378182
  6. 1759775378626
  7. 1759775379030
  8. 1759775379475
  9. 1759775379879
  10. 1759775380314
  11. 1759775380706
  12. 1759775381112
  13. 1759775381515
  14. 1759775381972
  15. 1759775382431
  16. 1759775382867
  17. 1759775383303
  18. 1759775383708
  19. 1759775384144
  20. 1759775384581
  21. 1759775384986
  22. 1759775385400
  23. 1759775385843
  24. 1759775386263
  25. 1759775386664
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,138KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM4JC669237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 3941
  • Mileage 120,138 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

 FAMILY 7 PASSENGERS AWD, SUV PLATINUM WITH 360  CAMERA,PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NO ACCIDENT, NAVIGATION, LEATHER  HEATED SETAS, POWER GATE, PUSH START, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,

SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  

Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2015 Honda Accord TOURING NO ACCIDENT LEATHER NAVIGATION CERTIFED for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Honda Accord TOURING NO ACCIDENT LEATHER NAVIGATION CERTIFED 170,036 KM $15,777 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 AUTO NEW BRAKES CERTIFED NAVIGAT CAMERA BLUETHOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 AUTO NEW BRAKES CERTIFED NAVIGAT CAMERA BLUETHOOTH 166,349 KM $13,777 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic AUTO BLUETOOTH CAMERA 4 NEW TIRES SAFETY INCLUDED for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Honda Civic AUTO BLUETOOTH CAMERA 4 NEW TIRES SAFETY INCLUDED 138,556 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2018 Nissan Pathfinder