2018 Nissan Pathfinder
4x4 SL Premium 360 SAFEFTY CERTIFED NO ACCIDENT
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 3941
- Mileage 120,138 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
FAMILY 7 PASSENGERS AWD, SUV PLATINUM WITH 360 CAMERA,PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NO ACCIDENT, NAVIGATION, LEATHER HEATED SETAS, POWER GATE, PUSH START, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,
SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4
Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
