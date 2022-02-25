Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

64,453 KM

Details Features

$35,718

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,718

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Midnight Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Midnight Edition

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 8450448
  2. 8450448
  3. 8450448
  4. 8450448
  5. 8450448
  6. 8450448
  7. 8450448
  8. 8450448
  9. 8450448
Contact Seller

$35,718

+ taxes & licensing

64,453KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8450448
  • Stock #: P6266X
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM3JC628212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P6266X
  • Mileage 64,453 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2020 Ford Transit Co...
 15,309 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT
 10,613 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL
 21,643 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory