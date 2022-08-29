Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

MMS Motors

905-844-8667

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SV Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SV Tech

Location

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-844-8667

  1. 1666586404
  2. 1666586404
  3. 1666586404
  4. 1666586404
  5. 1666586404
  6. 1666586404
  7. 1666586404
  8. 1666586404
  9. 1666586404
  10. 1666586404
  11. 1666586404
  12. 1666586404
  13. 1666586404
  14. 1666586404
  15. 1666586461
  16. 1666586461
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9205042
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM1JC604474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT  | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS |

7 seaters

Navigation

Back up Cam

4WD

Ready for the new owner, This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $695 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Monday - Friday 10-6

Saturday 10-3

***647 966 8667***

***905 844 8667***

***Lubrico warranty available ***

***Financing Available for all credit types***

$17,895 + HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE

$18,895 + HST and licensing - CASH PRICE

Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MMS Motors

2016 Acura ILX 4dr S...
 172,000 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 165,000 KM
$17,895 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic
145,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MMS Motors

MMS Motors

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-8667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory