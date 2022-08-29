2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$17,895 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9205042

9205042 VIN: 5N1DR2MM1JC604474

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

