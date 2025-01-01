2018 Nissan Qashqai

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black; mso-ansi-language: EN;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;>AUTO,5DR SUV, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, LOW KM,  BLUE TOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL, AC,BACK UP CAMERA</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;>REMOTE START</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;>HEATED FRONT SEATS</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;>LIKE NEW TIRES, NEW FRONT  BRAKES ( PADS+ ROTORS)</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;>EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES+ RIMS FOR $399+ TAX</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;>CLEAN CAR FAX  NO ACCIDENT, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;>SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;> JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p>

2018 Nissan Qashqai

77,308 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Qashqai

AWD REMOTE STARTNO ACCIDENT BLUETOOTH CAMERA H-SEA

Watch This Vehicle
12293397

2018 Nissan Qashqai

AWD REMOTE STARTNO ACCIDENT BLUETOOTH CAMERA H-SEA

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1742334250
  2. 1742334250
  3. 1742334250
  4. 1742334250
  5. 1742334250
  6. 1742334250
  7. 1742334250
  8. 1742334250
  9. 1742334250
  10. 1742334251
  11. 1742334251
  12. 1742334250
  13. 1742334251
  14. 1742334251
  15. 1742334251
  16. 1742334251
  17. 1742334251
  18. 1742334251
  19. 1742334251
  20. 1742334251
  21. 1742334251
  22. 1742334252
  23. 1742334252
  24. 1742334252
  25. 1742334252
  26. 1742334252
  27. 1742334252
  28. 1742334252
  29. 1742334252
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,308KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR9JW282713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,308 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO,5DR SUV, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, LOW KM,  BLUE TOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL, AC,BACK UP CAMERA

REMOTE START

HEATED FRONT SEATS

LIKE NEW TIRES, NEW FRONT  BRAKES ( PADS+ ROTORS)

EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES+ RIMS FOR $399+ TAX

CLEAN CAR FAX  NO ACCIDENT, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai AWD REMOTE STARTNO ACCIDENT BLUETOOTH CAMERA H-SEA for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Nissan Qashqai AWD REMOTE STARTNO ACCIDENT BLUETOOTH CAMERA H-SEA 77,308 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue AWD SV NO ACCIDENT 1 OWNER BLIND SPT CAMERA for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue AWD SV NO ACCIDENT 1 OWNER BLIND SPT CAMERA 146,390 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue AWD CAMERA B-TOOTH NEW TIRES BLIND SPOT ALERT for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue AWD CAMERA B-TOOTH NEW TIRES BLIND SPOT ALERT 96,609 KM $20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Qashqai