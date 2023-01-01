Menu
<p>Only 56,150km No accidents NEW SNOW TIRES INCLUDED WITH INSTALL. SV with heated seats, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth and automatic. $17,995 + HST and licensing.</p>

2018 Nissan Sentra

56,150 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra

NEW SNOW TIRES INCLUDED WITH INSTALL

2018 Nissan Sentra

NEW SNOW TIRES INCLUDED WITH INSTALL

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

56,150KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3n1ab7ap9jy242217

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,150 KM

Only 56,150km No accidents NEW SNOW TIRES INCLUDED WITH INSTALL. SV with heated seats, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth and automatic. $17,995 + HST and licensing.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

Alt:905-827-9407 Text:716-833-3000
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

2018 Nissan Sentra