$17,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra
NEW SNOW TIRES INCLUDED WITH INSTALL
2018 Nissan Sentra
NEW SNOW TIRES INCLUDED WITH INSTALL
Location
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-0838
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
56,150KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3n1ab7ap9jy242217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 56,150km No accidents NEW SNOW TIRES INCLUDED WITH INSTALL. SV with heated seats, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth and automatic. $17,995 + HST and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-XXXX(click to show)
905-847-0838
Alternate NumbersAlt:905-827-9407 Text:716-833-3000
