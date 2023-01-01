$82,999+ tax & licensing
647-374-4006
2018 Porsche Panamera
4S AWD
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$82,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10500219
- VIN: WP0AB2A79JL131126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 103,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Porsche Panamera 4S Loaded Certified Financing available
The car is in immaculate condition, everything works, road ready, serviced and sold certified
103,999 kms
Automatic
AWD
2.9 L 6 cyl engine
NO ACCIDENTS , see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/en-ca/?id=lKjUk+9hW1jhxgXchSWZzjQzfIpCNOSE#registration-section
1.5 year left left on porsche extended warranty
Air-ride suspension
21 inch rims
Black with red interior
Serviced mostly at Pfaff Porsche
4 seater
Comes with winter tires (no rims)
This Panamera 4S Loaded with cooling and heated seats, navigation, backup camera 360 degrees, adaptive cruise control, Porsche chronometer, launch control, soft closing doors, power liftgate, parking assist, air suspension height control, bluetooth navigation Carplay/Android Auto, Porsche connect apps, rear entertainment control touchscreen and many more
Tires and brakes are fresh
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval). We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits !
Price is $82,999 plus HST and licensing Certified !
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 10 am to 4pm Sat.
