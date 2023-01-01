Menu
2018 Porsche Panamera

103,999 KM

$82,999

+ tax & licensing
$82,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2018 Porsche Panamera

2018 Porsche Panamera

4S AWD

2018 Porsche Panamera

4S AWD

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$82,999

+ taxes & licensing

103,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10500219
  VIN: WP0AB2A79JL131126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 103,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Porsche Panamera 4S Loaded Certified Financing available

 

The car is in immaculate condition, everything works, road ready, serviced and sold certified 

 

103,999 kms 

 

Automatic 

 

AWD

 

2.9 L  6 cyl engine 

 

NO ACCIDENTS , see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/en-ca/?id=lKjUk+9hW1jhxgXchSWZzjQzfIpCNOSE#registration-section 

 

1.5 year left left on porsche extended warranty 

 

Air-ride suspension 

 

21 inch rims 

 

Black with red interior 

 

Serviced mostly at Pfaff Porsche 

 

4 seater 

 

Comes with winter tires (no rims) 

 

This Panamera 4S Loaded with cooling and heated seats, navigation, backup camera 360 degrees, adaptive cruise control, Porsche chronometer, launch control, soft closing doors, power liftgate, parking assist, air suspension height control, bluetooth navigation Carplay/Android Auto, Porsche connect apps, rear entertainment control touchscreen and many more

 

Tires and brakes are fresh 

 

 

 FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval).  We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits ! 

 

Price is $82,999 plus HST and licensing  Certified ! 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

Oil Change - $129 

Rust Proofing - $199 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 

3-months/5K KMS - $399 

6-months/10K KMS - $599 

12 Months/20K KMS - $999 

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599 

36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899 

48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

 

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 10 am to 4pm Sat.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

