2018 RAM 1500
Express
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
160,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG1JS276033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
♦️ CERTIFIED
♦️ 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED ♦️ QUAD CAB ♦️WHITE EXTERIOR WITH BLACKOUT PACKAGE♦️ WORK-READY FULL-SIZE TRUCK
NEW ARRIVAL – 2018 DODGE RAM 1500 QUAD CAB WITH A CLEAN WHITE EXTERIOR, BLACKOUT GRILLE, AND BLACKED-OUT LIGHTS. A BOLD, FUNCTIONAL TRUCK WITH A SPRAYED BEDLINER –
READY FOR SALE.
• 160,000 KMS
EQUIPPED WITH:
• 4X4
• QUAD CAB
• BLACKOUT GRILLE AND HEADLIGHTS
• SPRAYED BEDLINER
• TOW PACKAGE• BACKUP CAMERA • BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
• CRUISE CONTROL
• AIR CONDITIONING
• POWER WINDOWS & MIRRORS
• ALLOY WHEELS
• AND MORE…
#BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
(416) 527-0101
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE, ON L6L2X5
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
