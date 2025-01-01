Menu
<div><span style=font-size: 1em;>♦️ CERTIFIED</span><br></div><div>♦️ 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED </div><div>♦️ QUAD CAB </div><div>♦️WHITE EXTERIOR WITH BLACKOUT PACKAGE</div><div>♦️ WORK-READY FULL-SIZE TRUCK </div><div><br></div><div> NEW ARRIVAL – 2018 DODGE RAM 1500 QUAD CAB WITH A CLEAN WHITE EXTERIOR, BLACKOUT GRILLE, AND BLACKED-OUT LIGHTS. A BOLD, FUNCTIONAL TRUCK WITH A SPRAYED BEDLINER – </div><div><br></div><div>READY FOR SALE.    </div><div><br></div><div> <span style=font-size: 1em;>•    160,000 KMS </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> EQUIPPED WITH:    </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>•    4X4   </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>•    QUAD CAB  </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>•    BLACKOUT GRILLE AND HEADLIGHTS    </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>•    SPRAYED BEDLINER   </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>•    TOW PACKAGE</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>•    BACKUP CAMERA    </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> •    BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY    </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> •    CRUISE CONTROL  </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> •    AIR CONDITIONING   </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> •    POWER WINDOWS & MIRRORS   </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> •    ALLOY WHEELS     </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>•    AND MORE… </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>#BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS (416) 527-0101 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE, ON L6L2X5</span></div>

2018 RAM 1500

160,000 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

Express

12495010

2018 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG1JS276033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2018 RAM 1500