2018 RAM 1500

77,693 KM

Details Description Features

$43,488

+ tax & licensing
$43,488

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Rebel

2018 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,488

+ taxes & licensing

77,693KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9026143
  • Stock #: F1896B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT2JS174329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F1896B
  • Mileage 77,693 KM

Vehicle Description

Safetied 2018 Ram 1500 Rebel Black Crew Cab 4X4 is equipped with a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine and an automatic transmission. Options include: customer preferred package 26W, luxury group, RAM 1500 Black Rebel Group, remote start, 5.7L HEMI V8, power sunroof, push button start, 9 Alpine speakers, Uconnect 4C 8.4. inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, ParkView rear camera, RamBox cargo management system, spray-in bed liner, and much more!Exterior: Bright WhiteInterior: BlackPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry or text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

