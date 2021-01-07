Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Smart fortwo

15,895 KM

Details Description Features

$15,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,700

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2018 Smart fortwo

2018 Smart fortwo

PASSION EV NAVIGATION AND REAR VIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Smart fortwo

PASSION EV NAVIGATION AND REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 6477897
  2. 6477897
  3. 6477897
  4. 6477897
  5. 6477897
  6. 6477897
  7. 6477897
  8. 6477897
  9. 6477897
  10. 6477897
  11. 6477897
  12. 6477897
  13. 6477897
  14. 6477897
  15. 6477897
  16. 6477897
  17. 6477897
  18. 6477897
  19. 6477897
  20. 6477897
  21. 6477897
  22. 6477897
  23. 6477897
  24. 6477897
  25. 6477897
  26. 6477897
  27. 6477897
  28. 6477897
  29. 6477897
  30. 6477897
  31. 6477897
  32. 6477897
  33. 6477897
  34. 6477897
  35. 6477897
  36. 6477897
  37. 6477897
  38. 6477897
  39. 6477897
  40. 6477897
  41. 6477897
  42. 6477897
  43. 6477897
  44. 6477897
Contact Seller

$15,700

+ taxes & licensing

15,895KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6477897
  • Stock #: 1-20-198
  • VIN: WMEFJ9BA1JK251974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 15,895 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE APPRECIATE ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND HAVE A LARGE SELECTION OF MAKES CURRENTLY IN STOCK FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

Finished in White and Silver Tridion Safety Cell on a contrasting Black Imitation Leather interior, this fun little Smart ForTwo 100% ELECTRIC is a smart choice for the local commutes with gas prices the way they are today and in the foreseeable future. Comes equipped with the following options:


               

- SMART Media System

- Heated Rear Window

- Heated Seats

- Automatic Air Conditioning

- Rear View Camera

- Navigation

- Brake Assist

- Tire Pressure Monitoring System

- Antilock Brake System (ABS)

- Front and Side Pedestrian Impact Protection


               

This accidents and claims free vehicle is being sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Expedited shipping across Canada available. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing.


               

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward


               

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.


               

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.


               

Balance of 4 year / 80,000 km Smart comprehensive warranty valid until April 2022 as well as balance of 8 year / 100,000 km battery warranty valid until April 2026. 

Vehicle Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2016 Tesla Model S 6...
 66,066 KM
$49,700 + tax & lic
2016 Tesla Model X 7...
 89,911 KM
$69,950 + tax & lic
2006 Audi A4 2.0T QU...
 330,029 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory