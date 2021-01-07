2018 Smart fortwo

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-4613
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
* WE APPRECIATE ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND HAVE A LARGE SELECTION OF MAKES CURRENTLY IN STOCK FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in White and Silver Tridion Safety Cell on a contrasting Black Imitation Leather interior, this fun little Smart ForTwo 100% ELECTRIC is a smart choice for the local commutes with gas prices the way they are today and in the foreseeable future. Comes equipped with the following options:
- SMART Media System
- Heated Rear Window
- Heated Seats
- Automatic Air Conditioning
- Rear View Camera
- Navigation
- Brake Assist
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Antilock Brake System (ABS)
- Front and Side Pedestrian Impact Protection
This accidents and claims free vehicle is being sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Expedited shipping across Canada available. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.
Balance of 4 year / 80,000 km Smart comprehensive warranty valid until April 2022 as well as balance of 8 year / 100,000 km battery warranty valid until April 2026.
