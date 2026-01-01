$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Impreza
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#SAFTY CERTIFIED INCLUDED
2018 SUBARU IMPREZA AWD 2.0L
4 CYLINDER ENGINE GREAT ON GAS
THIS VEHICLE IS EXTREMELY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, IN EXCELLENT CONDITION OVERALL. MUST SEE IN PERSON
EQUIPPED WITH:
- REARVIEW CAMERA
- TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
- BLUETOOTH
- HEATED SEATS
- POWER DRIVER SEAT
- CRUISE CONTROL
- ALLOY WHEELS
AND MORE..
#BEING SOLD CERTIFIED – SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE
#PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN OR EXTRA FEES
📍 TERMINAL MOTORS
📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
📞 (416) 527‑0101
