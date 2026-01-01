Menu
2018 SUBARU IMPREZA AWD 2.0L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE GREAT ON GAS THIS VEHICLE IS EXTREMELY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, IN EXCELLENT CONDITION OVERALL. MUST SEE IN PERSON EQUIPPED WITH: - REARVIEW CAMERA - TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - BLUETOOTH - HEATED SEATS - POWER DRIVER SEAT - CRUISE CONTROL - ALLOY WHEELS AND MORE.. #BEING SOLD CERTIFIED – SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE #PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN OR EXTRA FEES 📍 TERMINAL MOTORS 📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5 📞 (416) 527‑0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

#SAFTY CERTIFIED INCLUDED

2018 SUBARU IMPREZA AWD 2.0L
4 CYLINDER ENGINE GREAT ON GAS

THIS VEHICLE IS EXTREMELY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, IN EXCELLENT CONDITION OVERALL. MUST SEE IN PERSON

EQUIPPED WITH:
- REARVIEW CAMERA
- TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
- BLUETOOTH
- HEATED SEATS
- POWER DRIVER SEAT
- CRUISE CONTROL
- ALLOY WHEELS
AND MORE..

#BEING SOLD CERTIFIED – SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE
#PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN OR EXTRA FEES

📍 TERMINAL MOTORS
📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
📞 (416) 527‑0101

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
2018 Subaru Impreza