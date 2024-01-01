Menu
NO ACCIDENT | ONE OWNER

NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | LEATHER | LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | MOONROOF | POWER WINDOWS | AND MORE!!

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $28890 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT.

2018 Tesla Model 3

102,330 KM

$28,890

+ tax & licensing
2018 Tesla Model 3

PERFORMANCE LONG RANGE AWD | NO ACCIDNT | ONEOWNER

2018 Tesla Model 3

PERFORMANCE LONG RANGE AWD | NO ACCIDNT | ONEOWNER

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,330KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EB0JF111178

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,330 KM

NO ACCIDENT | ONE OWNER

NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | LEATHER | LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | MOONROOF | POWER WINDOWS | AND MORE!!

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $28890 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=a031UmNu4GPdHO27Vp+POAfZHVvJnhXi&_jstate=BwQf9wE-DC6kLT6wex2gWfBr8Ab02Gzvy2QaAUCi-0UPF-2SpbC8xCc9C5veRIDJstq40MHEdHiv4mW1q44sa_487cfoTpBRPPlB5QwEXj0KKxZAyBW1mIYbH-pLUetmrnpGXbeeZ1MzDLO8uMm--xy--Q45BSKZQvAaUJtuZldM2QM5oZSVakqXie1wmlQ5wN1A7IOCcX7mf8UgBfV_Fh6CsdtnKXymkd-I1BfRq3CFS_XENaOKeiG1Lct73wJ3HNvMqIl-udqZEYMUBXog3xyBFFhruuur6fGzNgzpEFe0Ely2yaa_RKl7fX0CTQ_A6l2u-RGSLqwlJEajXj2-LmLawF6ZKyFet9MEt0XhShqt4BTjMptxkL_WuC50PWr9cYOKIct__aStlB5E4EZob5P3fKojMRVmXn1VSSc7crjnXtnfaWB3kUMk8Ua2m486

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$28,890

+ taxes & licensing

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

2018 Tesla Model 3