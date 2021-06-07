Menu
2018 Tesla Model 3

46,720 KM

Details Description

$70,950

+ tax & licensing
$70,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2018 Tesla Model 3

2018 Tesla Model 3

PERFORMANCE FSD - FULL SELF DRIVE, CARFAX CLEAN!

2018 Tesla Model 3

PERFORMANCE FSD - FULL SELF DRIVE, CARFAX CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$70,950

+ taxes & licensing

46,720KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7209233
  • Stock #: 1-21-085Z
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB1JF10710G

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,720 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK INCLUDING SEVERAL OTHER MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE'S - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

This Performance Model 3 is finished in Deep Blue Metallic on the Black Premium interior. For the discerning buyer looking for both performance AND practicality, look no further!


               

May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!


               

This technological marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:


               

PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear

- Premium Cabin Material 

- Premium white trim throughout cabin

- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well

- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles

- Premium audio system

- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection

- Auto Dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- LED fog lamps

- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones


               

ENHANCED AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer

- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic


               

FULL SELF DRIVING:

- Navigate on Autopilot

- Summon and Smart Summon

- Automatic Lane Changing

- Auto Parking (Reverse and Parallel)

- More features to be released as Tesla continually improves EAP and FSD!


               

OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- FM/Internet Streaming Radio

- WiFi and LTE Internet Connectivity for the car

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance

- TRACK MODE! 

- 20-inch REPLIKA R241 Tesla Style Turbine Wheels finished in Black!

- Carbon Fibre Rear Spoiler


               

Skip the line to get your Performance Model 3 and purchase this one of a kind vehicle which is available for immediate delivery!


               

With a 500km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong, while doing 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds.


               

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward


               

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.


               

Our price includes safety certification, only add HST, licensing and $10 OMVIC fee.


               

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 84 months with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.


               

Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!


               

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *


               

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty valid until 80,000 km or September 2022, whichever comes first, as well as balance of manufacture drivetrain warranty (8 years / 192,000 km) valid until September 2026. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

