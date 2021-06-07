2018 Tesla Model 3

$70,950 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 7 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7209233

7209233 Stock #: 1-21-085Z

1-21-085Z VIN: 5YJ3E1EB1JF10710G

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,720 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.