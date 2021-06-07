Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Tesla Model 3

52,629 KM

Details Description

$59,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,400

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2018 Tesla Model 3

2018 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE ALL WHEEL DRIVE ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, SPORT WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE ALL WHEEL DRIVE ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, SPORT WHEELS

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 7324433
  2. 7324433
  3. 7324433
  4. 7324433
  5. 7324433
  6. 7324433
  7. 7324433
  8. 7324433
  9. 7324433
  10. 7324433
  11. 7324433
  12. 7324433
  13. 7324433
  14. 7324433
  15. 7324433
  16. 7324433
  17. 7324433
  18. 7324433
  19. 7324433
  20. 7324433
  21. 7324433
  22. 7324433
  23. 7324433
  24. 7324433
  25. 7324433
  26. 7324433
  27. 7324433
  28. 7324433
  29. 7324433
  30. 7324433
  31. 7324433
  32. 7324433
  33. 7324433
  34. 7324433
  35. 7324433
  36. 7324433
  37. 7324433
  38. 7324433
  39. 7324433
  40. 7324433
  41. 7324433
  42. 7324433
  43. 7324433
  44. 7324433
  45. 7324433
  46. 7324433
  47. 7324433
  48. 7324433
  49. 7324433
  50. 7324433
Contact Seller

$59,400

+ taxes & licensing

52,629KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7324433
  • Stock #: 1-21-129
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB2JF111005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,629 KM

Vehicle Description

 * WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK INCLUDING SEVERAL PERFORMANCE MODELS FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM, OVER $10,000 IN SAVINGS COMPARED TO NEW - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

This Dual Motor All Wheel Drive Model 3 is finished in Multi Coat Red on a Black Premium interior and is equipped with the 19-inch Tesla Sport Wheels! Comes with original chargers and adapter, as well as the following options:

May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!

This technological marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:

PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear

- Premium Cabin Material 

- Premium White Trim across dash

- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well

- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles

- Premium audio system

- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection

- Auto Dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- LED fog lamps

- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones


ENHANCED AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer

- Lane Change

- Navigate on Autopilot

- Self Parking (Parallel and Reverse)

- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- FM/Internet Streaming Radio

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls


Skip the line to get your Model 3 and purchase this one which is available for immediate delivery!

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Our price includes safety certification, only add HST, licensing and $10 OMVIC fee.

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 84 months with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.

Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty valid until November 2022 or 80,000 km, whichever comes first, as well as balance of manufacture drivetrain warranty (8 years / 192,000 km) valid until November 2026. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2020 Tesla Model 3 L...
 29,027 KM
$63,950 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model S 7...
 39,971 KM
$73,400 + tax & lic
2015 Tesla Model S 9...
 144,365 KM
$49,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory