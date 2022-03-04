Menu
2018 Tesla Model 3

55,759 KM

Details Description

$64,950

+ tax & licensing
Shift Motors

905-901-4613

LONG RANGE RWD FULL SELF DRIVE, CARFAX CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

55,759KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8494318
  • Stock #: 1-22-046A
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2JF029475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,759 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE MANY OTHER MODEL 3'S IN STOCK BUT NOTHING ELSE LIKE THIS ONE - LONG RANGE BATTERY AND REAR WHEEL DRIVE - FULL SELF DRIVE (A $10,600 OPTION!) - MANY MORE ELECTRIC VEHICLES FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on an All Black Premium Interior and equipped with the ever efficient 18-inch Aero Wheels, the Tesla Model 3 needs no introduction! This technological marvel is equipped with the long range battery and is also loaded with the following options:


PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- 12-way power adjustable heated front seats

- Heated Rear Seats

- Premium seat material and trim

- Premium audio - 14 Speakers, 1 Subwoofer, 2 Amps, and Immersive Sound

- Maps & navigation with live traffic visualization

- Internet Browser

- In-car internet streaming

- LED fog lamps

- Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones

- Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection

- Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- Music and media over Bluetooth

- Custom driver profiles


FULL SELF DRIVE CAPABILITY (A $10,600 OPTION!):

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer

- Navigate on Autopilot

- Autopark (Parallel and Back up)

- Summon

- More features to come as Tesla improves their FSD software!


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- WiFi and LTE Connectivity for the car

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- 18-inch Tesla Aero Wheels


May we be so bold as to say: THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!

The Model 3 is built so well and is so simple that even German luxury auto manufacturers with over 100 year heritage were surprised at the quality and engineering. With a 529 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong?

This local, one owner, accidents and claims free Tesla Model 3 is being sold safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available upon request.

We are one of the highest volume pre-owned Tesla dealers in Canada after Tesla Canada so you can be sure that we only have the best vehicles in our line at the most competitive prices. As a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Tesla, Lotus, BMW and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price in the area. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you don't have to worry about all the hassle of haggling.

We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you're buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 72 months with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) as well as manufacture battery and drive unit warranty (8 years / 192,000 km). Extended warranty options available upon request.

