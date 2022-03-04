$72,950+ tax & licensing
2018 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE AWD AUTOPILOT, CLEAN!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
$72,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8587421
- Stock #: 1-22-089
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EB0JF134735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,043 KM
Vehicle Description
* WE HAVE MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
This 2018 All Wheel Drive Model 3 is finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on a Black and White Premium interior and is equipped with the 18-Inch Aero Wheels! Comes with original chargers and adapter, as well as the following options:
May we be so bold as to say: THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!
This technological marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:
PREMIUM PACKAGE:
- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear
- Premium Cabin Material
- Premium White Trim across dash
- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well
- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles
- Premium audio system
- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection
- Auto Dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors
- LED fog lamps
- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones
AUTOPILOT:
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer
- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 15-inch touchscreen display
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- FM/Internet Streaming Radio
- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App
- Voice Activated Controls
- 18-Inch Aero Wheels
Skip the line to get your Model 3 which is available for immediate delivery!
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Our price includes safety certification, only add HST, licensing and $10 OMVIC fee.
Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 84 months with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.
Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!
* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *
Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km), as well as balance of manufacture drivetrain warranty (8 years / 192,000 km). Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.
