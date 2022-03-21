2018 Tesla Model 3

$64,950 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 4 3 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8696546

8696546 Stock #: 1-22-126

1-22-126 VIN: 5YJ3E1EB1JF127065

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,430 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.