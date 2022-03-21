Menu
2018 Tesla Model 3

92,430 KM

Details Description

$64,950

+ tax & licensing
$64,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2018 Tesla Model 3

2018 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE AWD ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, CLEAN CARFAX!

2018 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE AWD ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$64,950

+ taxes & licensing

92,430KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8696546
  • Stock #: 1-22-126
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB1JF127065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,430 KM

Vehicle Description

 WE HAVE A WIDE SELECTION OF TESLAS FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM! - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

This Dual Motor All Wheel Drive Model 3 is finished in Deep Blue Metallic on an All Black Premium interior.

May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!

This technological marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:


PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear

- Premium Cabin Material 

- Premium Trim across dash

- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well

- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles

- Premium audio system

- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection

- Auto Dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- LED fog lamps

- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones


ENHANCED AUTOPILOT (THE PERFECT BLEND OF AUTOPILOT AND FULL SELF DRIVING):

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer

- Lane Switching 

- Summon and Self Park

- Navigate on Autopilot!


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- FM/Internet Streaming Radio

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- 18-inch Tesla Aero Wheels


Skip the line to get your Model 3 and purchase this one which is available for immediate delivery!

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Our price includes safety certification, only add HST, licensing and $10 OMVIC fee.

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 84 months with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.

Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) as well as balance of manufacture battery warranty (8 years / 192,000 km). Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

