2018 Tesla Model 3

$57,700 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 9 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9610204

9610204 Stock #: 1-23-009

1-23-009 VIN: 5YJ3E1EB5JF107840

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,905 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.