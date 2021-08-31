2018 Tesla Model S

+ taxes & licensing
* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK, INCLUDING MANY MODEL 3s AND Ys FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in White Multi Coat on a Black Next Generation Textile Interior, Dark Ashwood decor and a Black Headliner. This Model S comes equipped with the original charge cable and adapters as well as the following options:
SMART AIR SUSPENSION:
- Customizable Height Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds
AUTOPILOT:
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view
- Auto-steer and Adaptive Cruise Control
- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:
- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer
- Immersive Sound
- Sirius XM Radio
- Bluetooth Audio Streaming
- TuneIn Radio
- HD Radio
- Internet Streaming
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 19-inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels
- Integrated Center Console
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Liftgate
- HEPA Air Filtration System
This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 4.2 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 417 km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.
This Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.
Balance of Tesla's Comprehensive warranty (4 yrs / 80,000 km) valid until September 2022, as well as balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until September 2026. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.
