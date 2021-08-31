Menu
2018 Tesla Model S

30,645 KM

Details Description Features

$84,400

+ tax & licensing
$84,400

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2018 Tesla Model S

2018 Tesla Model S

75D AUTOPILOT, SUB ZERO, HIFI SOUND

2018 Tesla Model S

75D AUTOPILOT, SUB ZERO, HIFI SOUND

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$84,400

+ taxes & licensing

30,645KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8006043
  • Stock #: 1-21-217
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E22JF283865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,645 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK, INCLUDING MANY MODEL 3s AND Ys FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in White Multi Coat on a Black Next Generation Textile Interior, Dark Ashwood decor and a Black Headliner. This Model S comes equipped with the original charge cable and adapters as well as the following options:


SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Auto-steer and Adaptive Cruise Control

- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic


SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Heated steering wheel

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:

- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer

- Immersive Sound

- Sirius XM Radio

- Bluetooth Audio Streaming

- TuneIn Radio

- HD Radio

- Internet Streaming


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 19-inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels 

- Integrated Center Console

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Power Liftgate

- HEPA Air Filtration System  


This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 4.2 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 417 km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.

This Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.

Balance of Tesla's Comprehensive warranty (4 yrs / 80,000 km) valid until September 2022, as well as balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until September 2026. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Shift Motors

