2018 Tesla Model S

41,587 KM

Details Description Features

$89,950

+ tax & licensing
$89,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2018 Tesla Model S

2018 Tesla Model S

100D FULL SELF DRIVE, LOADED, CLEAN!

2018 Tesla Model S

100D FULL SELF DRIVE, LOADED, CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$89,950

+ taxes & licensing

41,587KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8152318
  • Stock #: 1-21-305A
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E24JF294107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,587 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE A WIDE ASSORTMENT OF TESLAS FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in Solid Black on a Black Next Generation Premium Interior suitably paired with Dark Ashwood decor and a Black Headliner. This Gorgeous Black Model S comes equipped with FULL SELF DRIVE, a $10,600 option, alongside the following further options: 


SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


FULL SELF DRIVE:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Auto-steer and Adaptive Cruise Control

- Navigate on Autopilot (MAD MAX MODE)

- Summon, Self Parking (Parallel and Back up)

- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic


SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Heated steering wheel

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:

- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer

- Immersive Sound

- Sirius XM Radio

- Bluetooth Audio Streaming

- TuneIn Radio

- HD Radio

- Internet Streaming


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 19-inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels 

- Integrated Center Console

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Power Liftgate

- HEPA Air Filtration System  


This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 4.2 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 417 km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.

This accidents and claims free Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.

Balance of Tesla's Comprehensive warranty (4 yrs / 80,000 km) as well as Battery warranty. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

