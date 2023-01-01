Menu
2018 Tesla Model S

55,575 KM

$71,950

+ tax & licensing
Shift Motors

905-901-4613

100D ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, SUBZERO PACKAGE!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

55,575KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9995570
  • Stock #: 1-23-083
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E21JF291228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,575 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE A WIDE ASSORTMENT OF TESLAS FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on a Black Next Generation Premium Interior suitably paired with a Black Alcantara Headliner and Figured Ash Wood Decor Accents. This Gorgeous Grey Model S comes equipped with ENHANCED AUTOPILOT (A $7,800 OPTION!!), alongside the following further options:


PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Premium seating front seats with lumbar and memory
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- High Definition backup camera
- LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights
- Ambient LED interior lighting
- HEPA Air Filtration System


SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


ENHANCED AUTOPILOT (A $7,800 OPTION!!):

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer
- Lane Switching
- Summon and Self Park
- Navigate on Autopilot!


ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:

- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer
- Immersive Sound
- Sirius XM Radio

- Bluetooth Audio Streaming
- TuneIn Radio
- HD Radio
- Internet Streaming


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 19-inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels
- Integrated Center Console

- Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Liftgate
- HEPA Air Filtration System


This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 4.2 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 545 km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.

This Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down for 84 months with rates as low as 8.99% OAC.
Balance of Tesla battery warranty (8 years / 240,000 km). Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

