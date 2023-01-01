$71,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$71,950
+ taxes & licensing
Shift Motors
905-901-4613
2018 Tesla Model S
2018 Tesla Model S
100D ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, SUBZERO PACKAGE!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
$71,950
+ taxes & licensing
55,575KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9995570
- Stock #: 1-23-083
- VIN: 5YJSA1E21JF291228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on a Black Next Generation Premium Interior suitably paired with a Black Alcantara Headliner and Figured Ash Wood Decor Accents. This Gorgeous Grey Model S comes equipped with ENHANCED AUTOPILOT (A $7,800 OPTION!!), alongside the following further options:
PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Premium seating front seats with lumbar and memory
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- High Definition backup camera
- LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights
- Ambient LED interior lighting
- HEPA Air Filtration System
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
ENHANCED AUTOPILOT (A $7,800 OPTION!!):
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer
- Lane Switching
- Summon and Self Park
- Navigate on Autopilot!
ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:
- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer
- Immersive Sound
- Sirius XM Radio
- Bluetooth Audio Streaming
- TuneIn Radio
- HD Radio
- Internet Streaming
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 19-inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels
- Integrated Center Console
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Liftgate
- HEPA Air Filtration System
This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 4.2 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 545 km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.
This Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down for 84 months with rates as low as 8.99% OAC.
Balance of Tesla battery warranty (8 years / 240,000 km). Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Shift Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4