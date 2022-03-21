Menu
2018 Tesla Model X

40,190 KM

Details Description

$99,950

+ tax & licensing
905-901-4613

75D ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, FALCON WING DOORS!

Location

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

40,190KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8685935
  • Stock #: 1-22-129
  • VIN: 5YJXCDE20JF087960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,190 KM

Vehicle Description

* OVER 70 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in Deep Blue Metallic with an All Black Premium interior. This 5 passenger SUV can launch from 0-100km/h in just 5 seconds without spending a single dime on gas. Just because you're driving an SUV doesn't mean you have to spend most of the time at a gas station or drive slow. This Model X comes equipped with the following options:


PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Bioweapon Defence Mode with Medical Grade HEPA air filtration system

- Remote opening falcon wing doors, driver and passenger front door and tailgate

- Self-presenting driver door opens upon sensing your approaching trajectory 

- Easy step in full height access to 2nd and 3rd-row seating with easy access feature

- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors

- Centre Console with iPhone / android quick dock

- Active LED Headlights and LED front and rear fog lights

- Three-position dynamic LED turning lights for nighttime visibility

- Ambient LED interior lighting


ENHANCED AUTOPILOT (THE PERFECT BLEND OF AUTOPILOT AND FULL SELF DRIVING):

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer

- Lane Switching 

- Summon and Self Park

- Navigate on Autopilot!


SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 75 kWh Battery Pack

- Center Console

- 20 inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels


The 75D Model X averages 383 km (subject to conditions) has a top speed of 250km/h. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approx. 80% charge in 20 minutes.

With the included Smart Suspension package this Model X will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.

Additional features include a panoramic windshield, voice command system, one-touch remote to close all doors and tailgate at once, automatic high beam system and much much more!

Finance with $0 down over up to 72 months with rates as low as 5.99% OAC.

Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.

Your falcon wing doored land-based intergalactic spaceship awaits.

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

