2018 Toyota 4Runner

64,607 KM

Details Description Features

$47,488

+ tax & licensing
$47,488

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2018 Toyota 4Runner

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 Limited 4WD 7-Passenger with Remote Starter and New Tires

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 Limited 4WD 7-Passenger with Remote Starter and New Tires

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,488

+ taxes & licensing

64,607KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7792419
  • Stock #: LP6899A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR2J5564787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP6899A
  • Mileage 64,607 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Trade-in, Dealership Serviced, New Tires, 4WD, Factory Remote Starter, Running Board Accessories, 7-Passenger, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Front dual zone A/C, Black Perforated Leather Seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Push Start Ignition, Power Seats, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Parking Sensors.

2018 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD Magnetic Grey Metallic

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

Toyota Certified Details:
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
CD Player
Navigation System
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

