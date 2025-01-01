Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,828 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Toyota Camry is a strong contender in the family sedan segment, offering more than just reliability and good resale value. It features a comfortable ride, capable handling, and improved engine performance compared to earlier models.


- Red Leather Interior

- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

- Heated Seats

- Panoramic roof

- Multifunctional Steering Wheel

- Alloys

- Blind Spot Monitoring System

- Front & Rear Parking sensors

- Rear AC vents

- Apple Carplay

- CD Player 

- Android Auto & much more!


The vehicle is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen, a dual-zone automatic climate control system, leather upholstery, a head-up display, a sunroof, a top-down parking camera system, and navigation.

Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins!

We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our Sales Department at **905-580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive!


