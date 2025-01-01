$21,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry
XSE|RED LEATHER INTERIOR|PANORAMIC ROOF|HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS
2018 Toyota Camry
XSE|RED LEATHER INTERIOR|PANORAMIC ROOF|HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS
Location
Premium Autos
2402 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y2
905-580-9577
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,828 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Toyota Camry is a strong contender in the family sedan segment, offering more than just reliability and good resale value. It features a comfortable ride, capable handling, and improved engine performance compared to earlier models.
- Red Leather Interior
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Heated Seats
- Panoramic roof
- Multifunctional Steering Wheel
- Alloys
- Blind Spot Monitoring System
- Front & Rear Parking sensors
- Rear AC vents
- Apple Carplay
- CD Player
- Android Auto & much more!
The vehicle is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen, a dual-zone automatic climate control system, leather upholstery, a head-up display, a sunroof, a top-down parking camera system, and navigation.
Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins!
We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our Sales Department at **905-580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Premium Autos
Email Premium Autos
Premium Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-580-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-580-9577