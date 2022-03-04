$30,588+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry
HYBRID LE with New Front Tires and Clean Carfax
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
157,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 22266A
- VIN: 4T1B31HK9JU003643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,368 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Oakville Toyota
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4