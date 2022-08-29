$29,088+ tax & licensing
$29,088
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2018 Toyota Camry
LE with Low Kilometers and Clean Carfax
Location
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
37,716KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9289462
- Stock #: LP9170
- VIN: 4T1B11HK7JU619170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,716 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
8 speed automatic
