2018 Toyota Camry

37,716 KM

Details Features

$29,088

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

LE with Low Kilometers and Clean Carfax

2018 Toyota Camry

LE with Low Kilometers and Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

37,716KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9289462
  Stock #: LP9170
  VIN: 4T1B11HK7JU619170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,716 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

