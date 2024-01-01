Menu
<p><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-ansi-language: EN;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>4DR SEDAN 6 SPEED MANUAL, ONE OWNER CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRROES, CRUIZE CONTROL , LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLUE TOOTH, ,BACK UP CAMERA, </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>ALL 4 NEW TIRES INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>CLEAN CAR FAX <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>NO ACCIDENT , LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;> JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p>

2018 Toyota Corolla

139,970 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla

Manual NO ACCIDENT 1 OWNER POWER WINDOS CRUIZE

2018 Toyota Corolla

Manual NO ACCIDENT 1 OWNER POWER WINDOS CRUIZE

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,970KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE4JC122417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2018 Toyota Corolla