2018 Toyota Corolla

57,201 KM

$19,488

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

LE with Clean Carfax and One Owner

LE with Clean Carfax and One Owner

Location

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

57,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8095555
  • Stock #: LP9889
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4JC079889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in!

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Air Conditioning
✓ Heated Front Seats

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation

2018 Toyota Corolla LE Galactic Aqua Mica

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

