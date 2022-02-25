Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

73,588 KM

Details Features

$21,088

+ tax & licensing
$21,088

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,088

+ taxes & licensing

73,588KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8285196
  • Stock #: LP0570
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9JC080570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,588 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

