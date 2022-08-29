Menu
2018 Toyota Prius

86,990 KM

Details Features

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2018 Toyota Prius

2018 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade Tech Pkg with Leather Seats and Clean Carfax

2018 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade Tech Pkg with Leather Seats and Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

86,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9289465
  • Stock #: P7236
  • VIN: JTDKARFP2J3087236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7236
  • Mileage 86,990 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

