$35,888+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2018 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade Tech Pkg with Leather Seats and Clean Carfax
Location
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
86,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9289465
- Stock #: P7236
- VIN: JTDKARFP2J3087236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,990 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
