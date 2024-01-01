$19,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
AUTO SUV NO ACCIDENT NEW BRAKES LANE KEEP B-TOOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,748 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, SUV, NO ACCIDENT, ALL NEW BRAKES (PADS+ROTORS), BACKUP CAMERA, LANE KEEP ASSIST, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL, AC, LOW KM
CLEAN CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
ALL NEW BRAKES (PADS+ROTORS) INSTALLED DAY OF LISTING
SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd.
