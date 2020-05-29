2018 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers road and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2
AUTO 5 DOOR BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY NO ACCIDENT BLUE TOOTH LINE KEEPING ASS BACK UP CAMERA ALLOY WHEELS ,ALL NEW BRAKES NEW FRONT TIRES,LOACL ONTARIO PREVIOUSLY RENTAL CRUIZE CONTROL, FORMAR RENTAL THAT HAS EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORD, COMES WITH BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL 60000KM/3 YEARS OR POWERTRAIN UP TO 100000KM /FIVE YEARS EXTENDENT WARRANTY IS AVIALBLE
Clean car fax report
NICE COMBINATION BLACK EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK INTERIOR
FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT
ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2