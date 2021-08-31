Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

47,040 KM

Details

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD Toyota Certified with Power Liftgate

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD Toyota Certified with Power Liftgate

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

47,040KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7860789
  Stock #: LP1925
  VIN: 2T3RFREV7JW801925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP1925
  • Mileage 47,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! Dealership Serviced! New Front Brake Pads! AWD!

ACCESSORIES
✓ Tonneau Cover

INTERIOR
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Bluetooth
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Power Driver Seats
✓ Power Liftgate

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing

2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD Galactic Aqua Mica

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner

WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

