Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

64,414 KM

Details Description Features

$37,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid SE AWD with Leather Seats, Navigation, and Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid SE AWD with Leather Seats, Navigation, and Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 7866210
  2. 7866210
  3. 7866210
  4. 7866210
  5. 7866210
  6. 7866210
  7. 7866210
  8. 7866210
  9. 7866210
  10. 7866210
  11. 7866210
  12. 7866210
  13. 7866210
  14. 7866210
  15. 7866210
  16. 7866210
  17. 7866210
  18. 7866210
  19. 7866210
Contact Seller

$37,588

+ taxes & licensing

64,414KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7866210
  • Stock #: LP6870
  • VIN: JTMJJREV3JD246870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,414 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! AWD!

ACCESSORIES
✓ Tonneau Cover

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ EV/Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Power Driver Seats
✓ Power Liftgate

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing

2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE AWD Alpine White

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AWD
Navigation System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2015 Buick Verano
 82,332 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 47,040 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tacoma T...
 4,096 KM
$70,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory